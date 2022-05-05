Jet Airways Takes To Skies Again After 3-Year Gap On 29th Birthday

Jet Airways took to the skies again on Thursday after a gap of three years

Jet Airways took to the skies again on Thursday after a gap of three years. It had ceased operations in April 2019 after experiencing financial difficulties.



A video has been shared by Jet Airways on its official Twitter handle which shows the plane taking off.

Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again. pic.twitter.com/2HcSHa0bTS — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 5, 2022

“Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again,” the accompanying tweet said.

This was a testing flight to ensure the aircraft's safety.

The video has received over 1,000 likes and over 14,000 views on Twitter.

“That's so awesome. prayers have been answered. History in making,” a user wrote.

“So, you guys commenced operations ?? I am really happy to see that back on track,” another user commented on the post.

Also Read | Water On Moon May Have Come From Earth, Claims Study

The CEO of Jet Airways also re-tweeted the same post with caption, “A very emotional moment for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies. This was a test flight, not a proving flight. The aircraft will position to Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi.”

Last month, Jet Airways posted a photo of the "first intake of cabin crew" on Twitter. In the accompanying caption, it said, “The crew who will be part of creating history as they prepare to operate our proving flights soon. With the classic move that was pioneered by Jet Airways!”

Also Read | Water Flows Out Of Mulberry Tree In Europe, Internet Baffled

The new owners of Jet Airways are Dubai-based, Indian-origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the chairman of London-based financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management Ltd. Jet Airways was founded by ticketing agent-turned-entrepreneur Naresh Goyal in the early 1990s.

Jet Airways operated earlier from Delhi with a training and development centre in Mumbai. In February 2016, it was one of India's largest airlines, with a 21.2 per cent passenger market share.

With competitors, primarily SpiceJet and IndiGo, cutting ticket prices in subsequent years, it was compelled to follow suit, adversely affecting overall performance and resulting in significant financial losses.

It flew over 300 flights daily to 74 destinations around the world.