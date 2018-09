A Jet Airways plane with 96 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Indore airport. The plane on its way to Hyderabad had developed a technical glitch in the engine, reported news agency ANI. All passengers on board are safe, said officials.

Jet Airways is yet to make a statement.

On July 4, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Delhi, carrying over 100 passengers, had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after a drop in cabin pressure.