Jet Airways Employees Protest In Delhi, Demand Salaries

Jet Airways employees held a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the company to release a part of their salaries till completion of the insolvency resolution process.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is slated to hear the ongoing insolvency case of the airline on August 10.

Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of pilots and other staff.

Rohit Chaudhary, Captain in Jet Airways started a Save Jet Airways campaign along with other flight captains and is supported by Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots (SWIP) president KS Cheema, Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEVA) president Ashish Mohanty, among others.

