Jet Airways Employees Protest In Delhi, Demand Salaries

Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2019 00:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Employees Protest In Delhi, Demand Salaries

National Company Law Tribunal is slated to hear the ongoing insolvency case of the airline on August 10.


New Delhi: 

Jet Airways employees held a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the company to release a part of their salaries till completion of the insolvency resolution process.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is slated to hear the ongoing insolvency case of the airline on August 10.

Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of pilots and other staff.

Rohit Chaudhary, Captain in Jet Airways started a Save Jet Airways campaign along with other flight captains and is supported by Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots (SWIP) president KS Cheema, Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEVA) president Ashish Mohanty, among others.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet AirwaysJet Airways Protest

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajArticle 370KashmirFarooq AbdullahDhara 370PNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProAmazon SaleRedmi Note 8Vivo S1Freedom SaleSushma Swaraj Dies

................................ Advertisement ................................