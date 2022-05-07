'Glum Looking, Non-Smiling??: Jet Airways CEO Shares Foreign Airline Experience

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor's list was based on his recent travel experience

Newly appointed Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has shared a list of what European carriers should avoid in order to improve the services for their travellers. The list was based on his recent travel experience in a full-service carrier, where Mr Kapoor met a “glum-looking, non-smiling, no greeting agent.”

From the “poor” priority boarding process to the business class counter, Sanjiv Kapoor has highlighted his overall experience in a series of tweets.

“Boarding an FSC [full-service carrier] in Europe. Things to avoid: 1. Staff travellers making bookings and checking in at a business class counter, holding up the line. 2. Having to remind glum-looking, non-smiling, no greeting agent to put priority tag. 3. Poor priority boarding process for stairs gate,” Mr Kapoor said.

Boarding an FSC in Europe. Things to avoid: 1. Staff travellers making bookings & checking in at Business Class counter, holding up the line. 2. Having to remind glum looking non-smiling, no greeting agent to put Priority tag. 3. Poor priority boarding process for stairs gate. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 7, 2022

He went on to add, “And the priority tagged bags were the absolute last to arrive on the belt. Basics.”

And the priority tagged bags were the absolute last to arrive on the belt!



Basics! — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 7, 2022

When a user wanted to know the name of the airline Sanjiv Kapoor said that his “lips are sealed”.

My lips are sealed. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor's Jet Airways is set to resume operations and it conducted its first test flight to and from Hyderabad airport on May 5, after remaining grounded for nearly three years. The test flight, to prove the airworthiness of an aircraft, was a first step towards obtaining the air operator certificate from the aviation regulator DGCA for starting commercial flights again. Mr Kapoor joined Jet Airways as its CEO on April 4 this year.

Previously, he was associated with budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir and full-service carrier Vistara in various capacities.