Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO, effective April 4

Jet Airways has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the appointment effective from April 4, as they are set to restart their operations this summer.

Mr Kapoor is the second top-level announcement after Jet Airways appointed captain PP Singh, former Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader and Nepal Airlines Corporation executive, as its new accountable manager, replacing Sudhir Gaur.

His appointment to the post also comes days after the airline brought in former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka as the chief financial officer.

Sanjiv Kapoor is a travel industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the airline industry, having worked with airlines in Asia, Europe, and the US as a management consultant and an investment advisor in the aviation space.

Mr Kapoor, who is currently the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, has been associated with budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir and full-service carrier Vistara in various capacities in the past.

The Jalan Kalrock consortium promoted Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, will likely restart its operations this summer.

"Sanjiv (Kapoor) is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together.

"I always believe in investing in human capital, and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone's expectation," Murari Lal Jalan, lead partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways, told Press Trust of India (PTI).

Mr Kapoor will lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India, Jalan added.

Mr Kapoor told PTI, "I am looking forward to getting back to aviation. Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can't wait for it to take to the skies again." He added he looks forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age.

