Video: Ajit Pawar's Party Leader Kidnapped, Thrashed. He Blames Colleagues

A member of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was allegedly kidnapped and thrashed in Maharashtra's Nanded on Monday.

Jeevan Ghogre Patil, former Leader of the Opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation, was travelling in his car, a Toyota Innova, when another vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, coming from the opposite direction blocked him, CCTV footage of the incident showed.

Three men, who were standing by the roadside waiting for Patil, then quickly rushed towards his car and forcefully took him inside the Scorpio and fled.

🔴#BREAKING | NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil abducted, thrashed in Maharashtra's Nanded; 7 attackers arrested pic.twitter.com/JZyczpj1aZ — NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2025

Patil said he was then taken to an unknown location and was thrashed. He said that he was dropped near a village after the assault.

He later went to the police station and lodged a complaint, accusing his party colleagues -- Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar and Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde -- of orchestrating the attack.

Patil said the kidnappers threatened him and told him to "not mess with future minister Chikhlikar".

He also alleged that he was threatened that he would meet the same fate as "Santosh Deshmukh", a village head in Maharashtra's Beed who was kidnapped and killed last year.

A case has been registered against Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, the sitting MLA from Nanded, and Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde, the former lawmaker, on charges of inciting and instigating violence.

The police have also arrested seven accused: Shubham Datta Sunewad, Rahul Maroti Dasarwad, Kaustubh Ramesh Ranveer, Vivek Narhari Suryavanshi, Madhav Balaji Waghmare, Mohammad Afroz Fakir, and Devanand Bhole.

Three of these accused have criminal records, the police said.

Jeevan Ghogre, who sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, appealed to Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to end the "goonda raj" (rule of goons) in Nanded.

His supporters have also announced a bandh (strike) in Nanded on Tuesday.