Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah Today. A Look At Venue, Guest List

Industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani is set to get married with Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad today, in a low-key, traditional manner.

Jeet and Diva got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a ceremony attended by their close friends and family friends. Diva Shah has maintained a limited media presence.

The Wedding Venue

The pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah began from February 5. The wedding ceremony of will be held in Ahmedabad today.

The wedding festivities will start from 2 pm onwards and the rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Wedding Guest List

As per Gautam Adani's clarification, Jeet's wedding will be a "simple and traditional" ceremony, and not a star-studded spectacle. The clarification put to rest several rumours that claimed that a host of global celebrities were to attend Jeet and Diva's wedding.

Last month, after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Gautam Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet, too, is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair."

Wedding With A Cause

Jeet and Diva have dedicated their wedding to highlighting causes that matter deeply to them, making the occasion a thoughtful blend of tradition, elegance, and social impact.

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra has joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to custom-make shawls for both Jeet and Diva.

This idea was the brainchild of Jeet Adani, who is known for supporting people with disabilities. In addition, the NGO is also making hand-painted wedding essentials including glassware, plates and other accessories.

The couple also pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year.

On Wednesday, Jeet met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

All About Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani is the younger son of industrialist Gautam Adani. He is the Director at Adani Airports. He began his career at the Adani Group in 2019, at the Group CFO's office. His responsibility there was to focus on the group's strategic finance, capital markets, risks and governance policy.

Jeet is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He is also a trained pilot.

The young business leader is also inspired by his mother Priti Adani, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat's Mundra into a force for change.

All About Diva Jaimin Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited. This renowned diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

Jeet and Diva's wedding promises to be an ode to India's culture and artistic heritage.

