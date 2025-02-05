All You Need To Know About Diva Jaimin Shah, Set To Marry Jeet Adani

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani will marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday. Mr Adani had said Jeet's wedding "will be very simple and with fully traditional ways."

All About Diva Jaimin Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited. This renowned diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

The company was founded by Dinesh Shah and Chinu Doshi in 1976.

Jeet and Diva got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a ceremony attended by her close friends and family friends. Diva Shah has maintained a limited media presence. The couple have dedicated their wedding to highlighting causes that matter deeply to them, making the occasion a thoughtful blend of tradition, elegance, and social impact.

A key highlight of the wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who has joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva.

Family of Disabled is also contributing hand-painted wedding essentials, including glassware, plates, and accessories. Chennai-based Kai Rassi is helping with digital designs that complement the hand-painted artistry.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy. He is currently spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs.

Mr Adani said in a post on X that "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," Mr Adani said.

Today, Jeet Adani met 21 newly married women with disabilities and their husbands to launch the 'Mangal Seva' initiative.

