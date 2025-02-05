Jeet Adani's Wedding Pledge: Rs 10 Lakh For 500 Divyang Brides Every Year

Industrialist Gautam Adani, whose son Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah on February 7 (Friday), shared today that the couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year.

"Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a 'Mangal Seva' pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the wedding of 500 Divyang sisters every year. As a father, this pledge gives me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity," Gautam Adani said in a post on X. "I pray to God to bless Jeet and Diva so that they could progress on this path," he said.

Jeet Adani today met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

यह अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि मेरा बेटा जीत और बहू दिवा अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की शुरुआत एक पुण्य संकल्प से कर रहे हैं।



जीत और दिवा ने प्रति वर्ष 500 दिव्यांग बहनों के विवाह में प्रत्येक बहन के लिए 10 लाख का आर्थिक सहयोग कर ‘मंगल सेवा' का संकल्प लिया है।



एक पिता के रूप में यह ‘मंगल… pic.twitter.com/tKuW2zPCUE — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 5, 2025

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, is Director of Adani Airport Holdings - India's largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet oversees the Adani Group's defence, petrochemicals and copper businesses. He is also in charge of the Group's digital transformation.

The cause of persons with disabilities is a subject close to Jeet's heart. Recently, during an appearance on Shark Tank India, he suggested that the popular TV show must have an episode centered around what can be done for entrepreneurs with disabilities and those working for persons with disabilities. People Group and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal backed the idea, and a "Divyang Special" episode was announced. During the show, Jeet Adani said the Adani Group has mandated that about five per cent of its workforce will comprise persons with disabilities.

Speaking about what inspired him for this initiative, Jeet Adani spoke about a visit to Mitti Cafe, which has a chain of outlets across India and employs persons with disabilities, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds. "When I went to the opening of the Mitti Cafe (at the Mumbai International Airport), the smile, spark and compassion of their staff members, after all the hardships they have faced, moved me," Jeet Adani said.

The young business leader is also inspired by his mother Priti Adani, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat's Mundra into a force for change.