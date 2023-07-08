Nitish Kumar's Party Denies Rift In Bihar Grand Alliance

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) rubbished speculations of cracks in the Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday rubbished speculations of cracks appearing in the Mahagathbandhan, which it had joined less than a year ago after quitting the BJP-led NDA.

The speculations have been rife since a fresh charge sheet was filed against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who belongs to the RJD, the coalition's largest constituent, and whose name figured in the land for hotels scam that had led Kumar to snap ties in 2017.

Moreover, of late RJD leader and Education Minister Chandra Shekhar has been involved in a spat with the department's Additional Chief Secretary K K Pathak, who is said to enjoy the Chief Minister's trust.

However, addressing a press conference here, JD(U)'s state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha asserted: "There is no problem within the Mahagathbandhan. These are all rumours fuelled by the BJP which is in desperation over momentum gained by the opposition unity drive initiated by our leader".

He also scoffed at claims by leaders of the BJP and its existing and prospective allies that a number of JD(U) legislators and parliamentarians were "in touch" with them and were willing to jump ship.

"Such talks have been around since the JD(U)'s inception but the party has remained intact," Kushwaha said adding: "These are BJP's antics but these will not work. The party is certain to face a rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls".

JD(U) chief spokespersons and MLC Neeraj Kumar, who talked to media persons separately, echoed similar views even as he expressed concern over the sulking education minister not going to his office ever since the department issued a communication forbidding his personal secretary from entering the premises.

"Education is one of the busiest departments. I know this as a representative of the Teachers' constituency. But it is a matter concerning the council of ministers and it will not be proper for me to speak much on the same," said the JD(U) MLC who is a former minister.

A section of the media here has predicted "another U-turn" by the chief minister, who had snapped nearly two decades old ties with the BJP in 2013 and returned to the NDA four years later.

Kumar's visit to Rajgir, in his home district of Nalanda, during the day has also left the rumour mills in overdrive with many recalling "major decisions" by the septuagenarian leader at sojourns in the pilgrim town.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar is in Nalanda to inspect preparations for a month-long religious fair.

Neeraj Kumar also bristled at the BJP's demand that Kumar make Tejashwi Yadav resign or sack him, reminding the CM of his action six years ago.

"And what about the BJP-led government in Maharashtra where so many leaders previously accused of corruption by the party are now honourable members of its cabinet", asked the JD(U) leader.

He also termed as "vindictive" the disqualification from Lok Sabha of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose party is a junior partner in Mahagathbandhan and who was here to attend the June 23 meeting of opposition parties.

"The BJP of Modi-Shah is definitely not like what it used to be under Atal-Advani", said the JD(U) leader, who recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi arranging a UN trip for Atal Bihari Vajpayee which helped the late BJP leader get medical treatment there.

"We do not have to say anything about the orders of the court. But the alacrity with which Gandhi's membership was taken away was petty and spiteful. It was tantamount to an attack on democracy," alleged the JD(U) leader.

