JD(U) MLA Sharfuddin Criticised For 'Insulting' National Flag

The incident allegedly happened during the Independence Day celebrations in Sheohar, Bihar.

A photo allegedly of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA from Bihar's Sheohar, Sharfuddin went viral on the internet recently showing the legislator failing to saluting the tricolour during an Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony.

The photo is from the Independence Day celebrations in Sheohar, during which Mr Sharfuddin can be seen resting his hand on his left cheek and not saluting the national flag. All other dignitaries present there are seen in the picture saluting the tri-colour.

Opposition leaders took to social media to criticise Mr Sharfuddin.

Demanding action against the MLA, Congress leader Premchand Mishra said: "He (Sharfuddin) is an MLA from a party which calls itself a patriot. If the MLA cannot give respect to the national flag, then what to expect from him."

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that Mr Sharfuddin should apologise to the people as he has insulted the national flag.

Mr Sharfuddin issued a clarification saying that he is a loyal soldier of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that there was an insect on his cheek which he was trying to remove. At that point of time, somebody clicked his picture and shared it online.

