'Not School Children': Jaya Bachchan Alleges Mics Muted in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has demanded an apology from Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after a contentious session in the upper house of Parliament. The incident arose from a heated exchange involving remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

During a session where the Opposition MPs were vociferously demanding that Mr Tiwari's comments be expunged from the record, Ms Bachchan voiced her objections to Mr Dhankhar's conduct. She criticized the Chairman for his tone and his decision to switch off the microphone when Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to speak. Bachchan, clearly upset, asserted, "We are not school children and some of us are even senior citizens. I was upset with the tone… especially when the Leader of the Opposition (Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge) stood up to speak he (the Chair) switched the mic off. This is unacceptable."

Mr Bachchan further condemned Dhankhar's use of what she described as "unparliamentary" language, including terms like "nuisance" and "Buddhiheen" (which translates to "mindless"). "How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak. If you are not going to allow that person to speak, if he is not going to be heard, then what are we doing here?" she argued. "The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days is unprecedented. I need an apology for saying 'I don't care'. He has to care… he is the Chair and he has to care."

The Samajwadi Party MP was supported by several prominent women MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, who backed her claims against the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted Ms Bachchan's extensive experience, stating, "She comes with vastly more experience than the Vice President himself. He cannot disrespect a Member of Parliament."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen also expressed support, noting, "She has not come here as a celebrity. She has come here as an elected Member of Parliament."

After the fiery exchange opposition MPs led by Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi walked out to support Ms Bachchan, and underline their claims they were not being allowed to speak during House debates.

Opposition MPs - led by Sonia Gandhi and the Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien - then gathered outside Parliament, flanking Ms Bachchan in a significant statement, and several spoke on her behalf.

Ms Bachchan had prefaced her remarks (before she was cut short by Mr Dhankhar and told, repeatedly, to "take your seat") by introducing herself as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" - a swipe at a related row with Mr Dhankhar that triggered sharp exchanges of its own earlier this week.

"Sir, I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan (to chuckles from some benches), want to say this... I am an actor. I understand body language and expression (to applause) and, forgive me, but your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues, sir... you may be sitting in the Chair but I remember when I went to school..." she said before Mr Dhankhar waved his hands and told her to sit down.