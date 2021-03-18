Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Ripped Jeans Remark

Those in higher posts must think and make public statements, said Jaya Bachchan.

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan today denounced Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's "ripped jeans" comment, saying this was the mindset that encouraged crimes against women. "Such statements don't befit a Chief Minister," said the Samajwadi Party parliamentarian on the remarks that have drawn disgust and anger on social media.

"Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you will decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes? It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha member, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amid widespread condemnation of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's comments criticizing women wearing distressed denim, the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter was among top Twitter trends today.

Mr Rawat made the comments on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

He shared an encounter with a young mother with two children on a flight - the head of an NGO -- in ripped jeans and expressed concern over the example she was setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," said the Chief Minister.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," he said.

In a furious backlash, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans, with or without children.

Mr Rawat has managed to land in this controversy within a week of taking over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. His predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat was removed by their party BJP amid resentment among MLAs.