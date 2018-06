An Army patrol was hit by a landslide in Uri Sector on Friday afternoon. (Representational)

An Army jawan was killed and an officer was injured on Friday, when a patrol was hit by a landslide, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, an official said.An Army patrol was hit by a landslide in Uri Sector on Friday afternoon, resulting in some personnel getting trapped, the Army official said.The officer added that one jawan died and a Major-rank officer was injured. The injured officer was shifted to 92 Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar.