Jawan Deployed At UP Chief Minister's Residence Found Dead On Railway Tracks

A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan deployed at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow was found dead on a railway track in the Mirganj area on Sunday morning, police said.

The mutilated body of Ankur Kumar, 26, belonging to the 47th Battalion, H-Dal PAC, Ghaziabad, was found near Gula Phatak around 6.30 am, they said.

His mobile phone was found nearby, ringing. The call led to the identification of the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said the body was found on the Bareilly-Moradabad railway track.

"Upon reaching the spot, we found a mobile phone next to the deceased. A call on the phone revealed that he was PAC constable Ankur Kumar, son of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Manohara village in Muzaffarnagar's Sikheda Police Station area," she said.

Kumar was posted at the CM's residence in Lucknow, police said.

