Jawaharlal Nehru Statue Found Painted Saffron In Bengal

The statue was located at Nehru Stadium in Kulti (Representational)

A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal's West Burdwan district was said to have been painted saffron on Wednesday but the original colour was restored later.

"The statue at the Nehru Stadium at Kulti was found painted in saffron this morning by unidentified miscreants. Later, officials of the Steel Authority of India repainted it in original colour," area people said.

Area's Trinamool Congress leaders blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident but it denied any involvement.