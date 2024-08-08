Javed Akhtar Heartfelt Note For Vinesh Phogat After Paris Olympics Disqualification

Hours after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics, social media was flooded with messages of encouragement and solidarity for the wrestler. Renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar penned a heartfelt note for the 29-year-old.

"Dear Vinesh Phogat," he started in his message posted on X. "All of us are deeply hurt by what they have done to you but you should know that for us you are made of pure gold." The lyricist said that she had already proven herself "beyond any doubt" adding "We as a nation are very very proud of you."

"India loves you," he concluded.

Vinesh Phogat had a remarkable run at the Paris Olympics, defeating top seed Yui Susaki, former European champion Oksana Livach, and reigning Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman to book a spot in the gold-medal match. She was set to compete in the gold-medal bout in the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling event on Wednesday.

However, she was disqualified after her weight exceeded 100 grams. Phogat was replaced by Guzman Lopez, who lost to Sarah Hildebrandt.

Despite her best efforts, including starving herself, cutting her hair and using a sauna, to reduce her weight, Phogat failed to meet the requirements.

Phogat challenged her disqualification by lodging a protest at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and appealed for a joint silver medal, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

She later announced her retirement from competitive wrestling. Phogat said that wrestling had won the final bout against her, leaving her with a broken spirit and shattered courage. "I don't have any more strength now," she wrote on X. Having made her professional debut in 2001, the year 2024 was the last that saw her compete as a wrestler.