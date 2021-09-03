Idea Of Taliban Can't Appeal To Any Indian, Says Javed Akhtar: Highlights

New Delhi:
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar speaks out against those celebrating the return of Taliban. He said that those who are supporting the Taliban are a "miniscule of the Muslim population of our nation".
Highlights:
- Uncanny resemblance between Taliban and people who want to become like Taliban
- Ironically, the right-wing use this to promote themselves with an aim to become the exact same as what they are opposing - that is an interesting observation
- I don't remember their statement verbatim, but by-and-large the sentiment was that they welcomed the return of Taliban in Afghanistan. But these people are a miniscule of the Muslim population of our nation.
- Most of the Muslims I spoke to were shocked and appalled that such statements were made by some
- Today, most young Muslims in India want a good job and a good education for their children in good schools. But on the other hand, there are some who want to believe in this kind of regressive thinking - where men and women are segregated, where regressive mindset is promoted
- But like I said, these people are a handful, so let them say what they want, they will not achieve it. The right-wing across the world want same things. Just like Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset - be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus
- Kind of a dress-rehearsal for becoming like full-fledged Taliban
- Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.
- This country is basically a secular country. The idea of Taliban can't appeal to an Indian
- The Taliban may be more empowered with weapons, but the view, outlook, and ideology are mirroring each other
- They must not have reached their goals yet but I want to know that what is the difference between their goals and the goals of Taliban
- Moderate mindset people are scattered. I have total faith in the basic sensibility of a basic Indian
- India will never become a Talibani country