Lyricist Javed Akhtar Slams Actor Kangana Ranaut's 'Delay' Tactics In Court Submission

Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation case against Kangana Ranaut in November last year

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar submitted in a court in Mumbai today that actor Kangana Ranaut's petition seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case filed by him against her was "devoid of any merits" and aimed at delaying the proceedings.

Kangana Ranaut had last month filed the petition before the chief metropolitan magistrate seeking transfer of hearing into the complaint to another court, saying she had "lost faith" in the magistrate's court as it indirectly "threatened" her of issuing a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence.

In his written reply, filed through lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, Javed Akhtar said "The present transfer petition is devoid of all merits and is liable to be dismissed at the very threshold."

"The same is only filed to delay the proceedings before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court (which is currently presiding over the case)," he said.

"The grounds mentioned in the present application were raised for the first time after more than seven months of summoning of the applicant (Kangana Ranaut) with the sole intent to delay the matter," it said.

Multiple petitions filed by the actor against the magistrate court's proceeding have been rejected by both - the sessions court and the Bombay High Court.

She had also filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court. However, the petition had some defects and was declared "infructuous" for not following the required procedures, Javed Akhtar said.

"This clearly goes on to show that the present petition is an orchestrated tactic to delay the proceedings pending," it added.

The matter has been posted for hearing on October 18.

Javed Akhtar, 76, had filed the complaint in the court in November last year, claiming that Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Javed Akhtar claimed that Kangana Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Kangana Ranaut has also moved a counter complaint in the court against Javed Akhtar for alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation" before the metropolitan magistrate court.

The actor in her complaint against Javed Akhtar said following her public dispute with her co-star, the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house with "malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened" her.

As per the complaint, Javed Akhtar had forced Kangana Ranaut to tender a written apology to her co-star.



