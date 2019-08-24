Janmashtami: How Uttar Pradesh Celebrated Lord Krishna's Birthday

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 was celebrated with great joy in Uttar Pradesh.

Janmashtami festival was celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Vrindavan with great pomp and show. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami with children at Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath temple last night.

The children were dressed in bright and colourful attire as Lord Krishna, Radha and Meera and participated in various competitions organised at the event. They were also seen taking selfies with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes to the children, who participated in costume, singing and dance competitions.

A pooja was also performed at Gorakhnath temple amidst chanting of mantras by priests of the temple.

Glimpses of celebrations from Mathura:

#WATCH: 'Aarti' being performed at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura on #Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/gntrKAKTyL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 24, 2019

"The unique thing about this festival is that every section of the society comes together and celebrates the festival which is very significant and important to Uttar Pradesh. There is tight security and there has been no mismanagement so far," a Krishna devotee told news agency ANI.

"The temple is beautifully decorated. Lord Krishna's favourite delicacy "Makhan and Mishri" is being provided to the devotees as prasad. The whole city is in a joyous mood. Song and dance performances are being held," a temple priest said.

Janmashtmi is being celebrated by Krishna devotees all over the world today. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is an important festival particularly to the Vaishnava tradition of Hinduism.

Mathura and Vrindavan are the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna.

