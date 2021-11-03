Janata Dal (United) Defeats Lalu Prasad Yadav's Party, Retains Both Seats In Bihar Bypolls

Bihar Bypolls: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal lost to Janata Dal (United). (File)

The Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), on Tuesday retained both the Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats that went to by-elections on October 30.

In Tarapur, Janata Dal (United)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh defeated his nearest rival, Arun Kumar from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by a margin of 3,852 votes. While Mr Singh won 79,090 votes, Mr Kumar bagged 75,238 votes. Meanwhile, Congress only managed to get 3,590 votes.

JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari defeated his nearest rival, Ganesh Bharti of Rashtriya Janata Dal , by a margin of 12,695 votes in Kusheshwar Asthan. While Mr Hajari bagged 59,887 votes, Mr Bharti got 47,192 votes. Congress only secured 5,603 votes.

The assembly seats of the Tarapur constituency in Munger and the Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga fell vacant after the deaths of JD(U) MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari, respectively.

Meanwhile, reacting to JD(U)'s win in the Bihar bypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "On NDA's victory in Bihar assembly by-elections I congratulate @NitishKumar @sanjayjaiswal and @BJP4Bihar and JD (U) Congratulations to all the workers and I express my gratitude to the public."

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will continue to work in the same way for the welfare and development of the people of Bihar, added Mr Shah.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said that despite Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's poll campaigning in both the assembly seats, the party witnessed a loss in the elections.

"The campaigning done by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats for bypolls in Bihar was a loss for their party rather than a gain," said Mr Paras.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)