HD Kumaraswamy Hospitalised After Complaining Of Discomfort, Weakness

HD Kumaraswamy was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was admitted on Wednesday morning after weakness and discomfort. He was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Vice President and Unit head Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, in a press release said, "Mr HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka was admitted to Apollo speciality hospital, Jayanagar, under the care of Dr P Satishchandra and team."

"He arrived around 3:40 a.m. today with weakness and discomfort. He was immediately evaluated and initiated the treatment for which he has responded well," the statement said.

Currently, he is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and has been kept under close observation.

"We will continue to provide updates on his health conditions as and when there are further developments. Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery", concluded the release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)