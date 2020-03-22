With Claps, Bells, Politicians Hit Balconies To Applaud Coronavirus Warriors

PM Modi thanked people for showing gratitude to those helping to contain the virus (File)

Citizens across the country came out on their balconies today to celebrate the valiant efforts of essential service personnel in the fight against Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. Roars of clapping and sounds of conch shells and bells were heard from colonies across the nation as India came together to applaud the heroes at the forefront of the battle against the highly contagious disease.

Politicians also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to applaud the professionals working day and day out to fight and contain the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had urged people to clap and beat utensils like plates and pans from their houses to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a video of herself ringing bells along with her family members to express gratitude to all those providing essential services to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressed gratitude to all #essentialservices: doctors, nurses, paramedics, swacchta personnel, drivers, delivery riders, police, media, banks, postal/courier services, for standing by the nation at this time of #CoronavirusPandemic#JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/APcGJ1Ofr1 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 22, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Z Irani shared a video where she was seen ringing bells and cheering the frontline workers. "In gratitude towards all health & frontline workers, security personnel, sanitation workers & everyone in the line of duty serving selflessly to ensure India's victory in the battle against COVID-19," she tweeted.

In gratitude towards all health & frontline workers, security personnel, sanitation workers & everyone in the line of duty serving selflessly to ensure India's victory in the battle against COVID-19. #JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/8rOPXmoTne — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

India's Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the country's Women's Hockey team clapping and expressing gratitude towards all those struggling to fight Coronavirus.

Look at our Indian Women's Hockey team! On the passionate appeal by our PM @narendramodi ji, millions and millions of our fellow citizens expressed deep gratitude towards all those who are struggling to fight Coronavirus.#IndiaFightsCorona#JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/m59lDJv3dI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2020

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu's son also posted a video on Twitter where he was seen with his father and other family members clapping as a "small token of appreciation to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials, members of the armed forces and police, disaster management officials and every kind person who cares for others."

A small token of appreciation to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials, members of the armed forces & police, disaster mgmt officials and every kind person who cares for others #5baje5minute#JantaCurfew#clapforourcarers#Covid_19indiapic.twitter.com/FeY8n4XHgb — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 22, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister KCR, along with his cabinet ministers and senior officials of his government, clapped hands in response to the call given the Prime Minister.

CM Sri KCR expressed solidarity with the fight against #Coronavirus in response to the call given by Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi by clapping hands at Pragathi Bhavan at 5 pm. Cabinet Ministers, senior officials of the Govt. also participated. #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/fsB46TRhnU — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi also shared his pictures on Twitter where he was seen blowing a conch shell. "Today the entire nation stood up in support of PM Modi in this hour of global crisis," he tweeted.

Today entire nation stood up in support of PM Sri @narendramodi in this hour of global crisis #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/twxG4QENFN — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) March 22, 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also responded to PM Modi's call and clapped to applaud the medical professionals, police personnel, media personnel and all those who are working tirelessly to contain COVID-19.

Expressed my deep gratitude and appreciation for our medical professionals, police personnel, media personnel and all those who are working tirelessly to contain #COVID19 in our country. I also thank fellow citizens for observing #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/2oaVJr7RbJ — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the citizens for responding to his call and showing gratitude to health workers at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

"This (referring to the clapping and noise) is the sound of thanks and also the start of victory in a long battle against coronavirus. Let us carry this determination and settle down for a long fight," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Modi had appealed to people to observe a Janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm today to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection. Since then, several states have extended the curfew deadline to contain the contagious disease.

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and KCR announced a total lockdown in the national capital and Telangana till March 31 in view of the global pandemic, which has infected close to 350 people and killed six persons in India.