What Top Personalities Are Doing As India Observes Janata Curfew

In what has been billed as one of the biggest national exercises in the world, millions in India are observing "Janata Curfew" today - a test run for social distancing - after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors for a day, contribute in curbing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Among those observing the 14-hour self-quarantine are top politicians and celebrities across the country. Some of them shared how they plan to spend the day as they avoid stepping out.

Union Minister Smriti Irani invited social media to play Antakshari - a popular indoor game in India - as she urged her followers to "tweet a song". "We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai ..," the 43-year-old BJP leader wrote.

Many were tempted to respond to the post including Bollywood director Karan Johar. "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!," he wrote and a Twitter banter followed.

Congress's Shashi Tharoor also supported the curfew call and spent some time exercising. "I'm at home in Delhi, in support of the #JanataCurfew. Took the opportunity to sweat it out for half an hour, outdoors & on the treadmill. One way to thank our tireless health workers is by keeping ourselves fit & healthy rather than adding to their burdens!," the 64-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvanathpuram wrote.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that he read out a book to grandson Devansh. "Observing # JantaCurfew by reading out a book to Devaansh. It is for our safety that we stay at home today and spend time with our families. #Covid_19india #COVID19outbreak (sic)," the Telegu Desam Party chief tweeted.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also shared how he spent time with family. "Finished working on a presentation. Now, some scrabble with family & then cooking kerala style vegetable stew. Quality time at home. Much needed destressed existence on #JanataCurfew day. (sic)," his tweet read.

Actor-activist Dia Mirza, who often shares her concerns about environmental issues, tweeted: "Stay at home. Its the best thing to do for the sake of everyone's health. Also, we are lucky to have the privilege to be home comfortably. There are many out there working to protect lives and provide us our essentials, BIG RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TO ALL." Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a video.

PM Modi has asked citizens to stand at their doors, windows and balconies at 5 pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells in a show of support to those providing essential services while the entire country is on a self-quarantine mode.

On Saturday, people posted videos on social media of their dry run of the 5 pm clapping and clanging from balconies to show appreciation to health professionals and other workers who are at the frontline in the war against COVID-19.