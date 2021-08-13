'Jan Ashirwad' Yatra Aimed At Spreading Disinformation: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) has termed the BJP's "Jan Ashirwad" (peoples blessings) yatra a way "to spread disinformation"

The CPI(M) on Friday termed the BJP's "Jan Ashirwad" (peoples blessings) yatra a way "to spread disinformation", and questioned if the journey by the newly inducted ministers across 13 states could end up being another super-spreader event for COVID-19.

The 39 newly-inducted and elevated Union Ministers will undertake the yatra starting next week, aimed at seeking blessings of the people, the BJP has said.

The yatra will cover a distance of 19,567 km across 13 states, including 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts. All ministers would spend a total number of 142 travel days.

While Union ministers will begin their journeys on August 19, the ministers of state will do so from August 16.

"Another mega super spreader event? RSS/BJPs Modi government launching "yatra's" to spread disinformation from Aug 16 covering 22 states; 20K kms; 1600 major public meetings. Inviting the 3rd wave & new mutants. Government not holding by-elections but permitting this! Stop this disaster," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

The ministers will have to travel at least 130 km by road and they need to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies, at least four districts, including theirs on their own.

Interestingly, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, six Union ministers will travel a distance of 3,675 km.

India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826 on Friday, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.



