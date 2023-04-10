Riot Police Out In Jamshedpur After Clash Over Ram Navami Flag Desecration

Riot police conducted a flag march in Jamshedpur's Shastrinagar this morning.

Riot control police is out and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after two groups clashed last night over the alleged desecration of a Ram Navami flag.

The mobs threw stones at each other and set two shops and an auto-rickshaw on fire in Shastrinagar. Police had to fire teargas shells to disperse them.

The situation is under control now, city police chief Prabhat Kumar told news agency ANI. "Those who had gathered have been sent home. Force has been deployed in the entire area, a company of RAF (Rapid Action Force) has been deployed," he said.

Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum, Vijaya Jadhav said some people have been detained. "We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy," she said.

She said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace and sought cooperation from the citizens. "We have deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order," she said in a statement.

Ms Jadhav urged people not to believe in rumours. "People are requested not to believe any rumours. If they receive any provocative or unpleasant messages, please report to police," she said.

The area has been tense since Saturday when members of a local organisation found a Ram Navami flag desecrated, police said. This was followed by protests demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Following the flare-up last night, top police officers are camping in the area.