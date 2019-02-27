Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Opens After Three Days

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed due to multiple landslides (File Photo)

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was opened for stranded vehicles on Wednesday, three days after it was closed due to multiple landslides and sinking of its 25-metre portion following snowfall and rains, officials said.

The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was restored. Srinagar-bound stranded vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential commodities were cleared, a traffic department official said.

"Subject to fair weather and clearance of road, only stranded vehicles will be allowed towards Jammu on Thursday," the official said.

The highway was closed on Monday following major landslides triggered by incessant rains and snowfall, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded.

A portion of the highway sank late Tuesday afternoon in Ramban town, delaying restoration of the highway.

"The damaged section of the highway was restored with concreting and Granular sub-base (GSB) laying," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat said.

The officials said the rest of the highway was already made traffic worthy on Tuesday after agencies concerned cleared the debris of the landslides at Moum Passi near Ramsu and several other places.

The frequent closure of the highway over the past one month has led to shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in the valley.