Jammu And Kashmir Senior Cop In Charge Of Prisons Murdered At Home

He was posted as the Director General of Prisons (J&K) in August.

A top prisons official in Jammu and Kashmir, Hemant Lohia, was found murdered at his home on Monday, police said.

The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu.

He was posted as the Director General of Prisons (J&K) in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is on the run and a man-hunt for him has been launched.

"The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started," Mr Singh was quoted saying by news agency PTI, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

"The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot," the officer said, adding the J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he further said.

The incident took place on a day Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kashmir.