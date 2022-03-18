J&K's Gulmarg Records 4 Times The Normal Temperature. Farewell, Snow

Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg recorded 17 degree Celsius on Thursday. (File)

Against a normal temperature of four degree Celsius, Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg recorded 17 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The sudden four fold increase in temperature over the past few days, in the famous ski resort city, has caused early melting of snow.

In the last one week, maximum temperature in Kashmir has gone several degrees above normal. It's almost double than normal in the plains.

Srinagar recorded over 26 degrees against a normal of 14 degrees.

Meanwhile, Kupwara on Thursday remained the hottest place in the Valley at 28.6 degree Celsius. It is exactly double than normal in this season.

Unusual and above-normal temperatures were registered across many other cities on Wednesday. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the hottest day of the season at 35 degrees Celsius, nine notches above the normal for this part of the season, an official said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was reeling at a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The weatherman says the rise in temperature is due to dry weather conditions as spring rains give a miss to the Valley so far. Mainly dry weather is expected over Jammu and Kashmir for now, the official added.

Most parts of Kashmir remained cloudy today, but there has been no rain forecast so far.

(With inputs from PTI)