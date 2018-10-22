Jammu and Kashmir To Have Panchayat Polls In 9 Phases From November 17

Panchayat polls were last held in the state in 2011. (File)

The Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir will start on November 17 and will be held in 9 phases, officials said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra told the media that the notification for the first phase will be issued on Tuesday.

"Polling for the first phase will take place on November 17 and for the last phase the voting would take place on December 11", Mr Kabra said.

He also said that the model code of conduct will remain in force till the poll process is completed.

Panchayat polls were last held in the state in 2011.

Elections for the local urban bodies were completely in the state in four phases recently and the results were announced on October 20.