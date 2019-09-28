Terrorists Try To Stop Bus, Then Enter Home In J&K's Ramban; Firing On

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: A search operation is going on in Ramban district

Two encounters and one grenade attacks have been reported from across Jammu and Kashmir this morning. The first encounter, which is still going on, happened in Batote in Ramban district when two-three terrorists tried to stop a passenger bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Sources said the bus driver on seeing the terrorists, who came wearing Indian military battledress, hit the accelerator and sped away. Then he informed the police, following which the security forces surrounded the area and launched a search operation, sources said.

"I heard two explosions," an eyewitness told NDTV.

Heavy rain in the area made the search operation difficult, the sources said, adding the two-three terrorists have entered a home and taken hostages. They fired at the security forces before entering the home. A hostage situation is likely to be developing, sources said.

The security forces are advancing with extreme caution to avoid collateral damage, the sources said.

The second encounter broke out the upper reaches of Ganderbal near the Line of Control (LoC). A terrorist was shot dead, the Army's Northern Command tweeted.

Sources said the terrorists could have been trying to infiltrate into India since Ganderbal is very close to the LoC. The Army or the police are yet to give a statement.

The third incident was reported from downtown Srinagar, where terrorists threw a grenade at a sparsely populated neighbourhood. No one was injured in the attack. There were few people on the road as restrictions were back in the area, sources said. The police are trying to find out the target of the grenade attack as the area was mostly deserted, sources said.

