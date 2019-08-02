Queues At ATMs, Fuel Pumps In Srinagar After J&K Security Threat: Updates

Tourists and pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra have been asked to "immediately" cut short their stay (File)

Tourists and pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra have been asked by the Jammu and Kashmir government to "immediately" cut short their stay in the Kashmir Valley and return. Pilgrims and tourists have never before been urged to leave Kashmir, which has seen a massive build-up of troops in the past week.

The order follows confirmed intelligence reports from the Indian Army that terrorists backed by Pakistan as well as its army were trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra.

The army said they had found a landmine with Pakistan ordnance factory markings and an M-24 American sniper rifle with telescopic sight.

A senior army official said the Amarnath Yatra route was being "sanitised for three days". "In the last three-four days, there were confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by Pakistan and its army is trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra and based on that a thorough search was conducted. We had major successes in these searches," said Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon.

The Army and police held a joint press conference against the backdrop of reports of an increased presence of troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Jammu and Kashmir has led to people queuing up to buy essentials, with long lines reported at fuel stations, medical shops and ATMs.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to hold a press conference shortly over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the Updates over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir:

