Pak Army Landmine, Sniper Rifle Found In Amarnath Yatra Route: Army

IEDs (improvised explosive devices) found by the Army along the Amarnath Yatra route

There are confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra, the army said today.

"In the last three-four days, there were confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by Pakistan and its army is trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra and based on that a thorough search was conducted. We had major successes in these searches," said Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon.

The Army and police held a joint press conference against the backdrop of reports of an increased presence of troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt General Dhillon said "direct involvement of the Pakistan Army including mines and ammunition had been recovered."

According to the officer, there was a "massive threat of IEDs or crude bombs" and bombs had been found in searches along the Amarnath Yatra route.

"The searches are still going on. The Pakistan Army is desperate to disrupt peace. This will not be allowed to happen. No one can be allowed to disrupt the peace," said Lt General Dhillon.

