2 Terrorists, 1 Soldier Killed As Encounter Continues In J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Encounter: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and soldiers during search operation.

Two terrorists were shot dead by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An army personnel was also killed and three others were injured in the encounter that has been going on since Tuesday evening.

A six-year-old female Labrador name Kent of the Army's dog unit also died during the gunfight.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said that a gunfight broke out between terrorists and soldiers during the search operation in Narla village.

"A terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel - two Army jawans and one special police officer - were injured in the gunfight," he said.

According to the army, a joint operation to monitor and track the movement of two terrorists was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on 7 September, 2023.

The army cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on 12 September 2023, wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of 13 September after heavy firing throughout the night, army said in a statement.

Rajouri and Poonch were considered free from militancy few years ago but have been high on terrorist radar in the last few months.

On September 4, a terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in nearby Gali Sohab village in the Chassana area of Reasi district.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the deaths of about 26 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.