J&K Police Release Names Of 9 Wanted Terrorists, Announce Reward For Info

The Kashmir Zone police released the names and photographs of the nine terrorists. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday released a list of wanted terrorists active in and around the Srinagar city, announcing reward for anyone providing information about them.

The Kashmir Zone police released the names and photographs of the nine terrorists through its official Twitter handle.

The terrorists named in the list are: Waseem Qadir, Adil Mushtaq, Irfan Sofi, Saqib Manzoor, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Ubaid Shafi, Mohammad Abbas Shaikh, Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Abrar Nadeem.

The police have also shared several phone numbers on which information about these terrorists can be given. The informers have been promised suitable rewards.

Six of these terrorists have joined the ranks in 2020 while the three others have been active for several years now.