'Pak Terrorists Indoctrinating Prisoners': Plea Seeks Transfer To Tihar

Tihar is a high security prison located in Delhi (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has moved the Supreme Court to transfer 7 Pakistan terrorists from Jammu jail to Delhi's Tihar. The government said they were indoctrinating local prisoners. The court has sought the centre's response over the petition.

The counsel for the Jammu and Kashmir government said that the terrorists can be shifted to other high security jails, if not Tihar.

The court has agreed to hearing the matter, asking the counsel to serve notices to the terrorists.

The government acted on intelligence inputs it received that terror groups like Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba were indoctrinating inmates in the prison.

The state government said that the prisoners had local support and they may be getting information resources as well as other help to carry out terrorist related activities.

The government also said that transporting the terrorists from jail to prison and back poses a threat to policemen and general public.

The government lawyer gave the example of an attack on a police party last year, when a Pakistani terrorist had escaped while on a hospital visit.

A day after the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, the Jammu and Kashmir government had moved the Supreme Court to shift a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist, Zahid Farooq, out of Jammu jail, the news agency PTI reported.

Farooq was arrested by security forces while trying to cross the border security fence on May 19, 2016.

"Foreign prisoners like the private respondent are radicalising and brainwashing local Kashmiri youth in prison. There is a concentration of prisoners with similar backgrounds and linkages to terrorist organizations in local prisons in the State of J&K," the government had said.

With inputs from PTI