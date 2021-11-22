Probe Agency Conducts Raids In Jammu-Kashmir In Case Linked To Terrorism

National Investigation Agency conducted searches at locations in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at a few locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case linked to terrorism.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar and some other places, said the NIA.

The agency officials, however, did not disclose the exact locations and the specific case in which raids were conducted in the region to avoid any problem in the operation.

Agency sources, meanwhile, signalled it may be linked to Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case in which the NIA had arrested two accused persons on November 12.

The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case till now.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers (OGW) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.