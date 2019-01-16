J&K Man Wanted In Rash Driving Case Arrested After 12 Years

The accused was arrested by a police party from the Mansar Morh area in Samba, a police spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2019 22:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
J&K Man Wanted In Rash Driving Case Arrested After 12 Years

The accused was wanted in a case registered against him in 2006 (Representational)


Jammu: 

A man, wanted in a rash driving case, was arrested Wednesday after over a 12-year-long hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of the Rajbagh area of Kathua district, was arrested by a police party from the Mansar Morh area in Samba, a police spokesman said.

Singh was wanted in a case registered against him in 2006 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

He was sent to sub-jail Hiranagar, the spokesman said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rash driving caseman arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SabarimalaNew CBI DirectorBrexitAmazon Coconut ShellsLive TVShloka MehtaHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizShashi TharoorAustralian OpenRedmi Note 7WhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................