"Pak Flags In Kashmir History": Lt Governor To NDTV During Tiranga Yatra

Now only Indian flag will fly in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha.

Pakistani flags in Jammu and Kashmir are history and only the Indian national flag is raised here now, said the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

Mr Sinha's remark came while speaking to NDTV during a 'Tiranga Yatra' along the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

"Raising Pakistani flags is history. Now only Indian flag will fly here," Mr Sinha said. "Earlier, there were less efforts to get people to raise the tiranga. Now there are efforts and people want to raise the flag."

The 'Tiranga Yatra' is the first such event being held in the Valley, that too on August 14 when the erstwhile state used to be on the edge due to security challenges and attempts to hoist Pakistani flags.

"There is massive response and participation of all sections of society, raising the 'tiranga' everywhere," he said.

Personnel of the army, Border Police Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir police participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra'.