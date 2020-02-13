



J&K Local Body Polls In March, First Big Political Exercise In 7 Months

Election for nearly 13,000 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held next month, making it the first major political exercise in the region after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status split it into two union territories.

"The model code conduct has come into forces in Jammu and Kashmir," State Chief Electoral Officer Shalinder Kumar said.