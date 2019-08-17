Landline Telephones Partially Restored in Kashmir Valley, Say Officials

Landline connections have been restored in 17 telephone exchanges in the Kashmir Valley this morning, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. The phone lines are back nearly two weeks after restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the government's big move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mobile internet connections have been restored in five districts in the Jammu region The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, on Friday, said that government offices in Jammu and Kashmir have become fully functional, listing measures taken by the administration to ease the restrictions. Schools will reopen from next week "area wise" and telecom services will be restored in a phased manner, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said.

The centre has told the Supreme Court that the ground situation was being reviewed daily.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security cover and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings since August 4 - a day before the government announced that it has withdrawn special status for the state and will bifurcate it into two union territories.

As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley and curfew-like restrictions are in place.

Almost 400 political leaders of the Kashmir Valley are under detention. Two former Chief Ministers - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah - are among those who have been arrested.

