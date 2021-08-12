One Policeman Killed, Another Arrested As Cops Clash In J&K's Kathua

J&K Police have said this is a first such incident (File)

One policeman was killed in a gunfight between two groups of police personnel inside District Police Lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua late Wednesday night.

Police said the fight, which started over an as yet unknown issue, broke out soon after the cops returned from duty.

A Head Constable identified as Havaldar Mohammad Younis was killed.

A police statement said a constable identified as Iqbal Singh, who was drunk, opened fire on Mohammad Younis, who received multiple bullet injuries.

Mohammad Younis was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Iqbal Singh has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.