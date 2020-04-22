FIR Against Another Jammu and Kashmir Journalist, 3rd In 2 Days, For Social Media Post

Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked three journalists in the last two days for social media posts (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked yet another journalist for allegedly objectionable social media posts. Gowhar Geelani, a journalist and an author, has been charged under stringent anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

This is the third FIR (first information report) against Kashmir-based journalists in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued by J&K Police's Cyber Cell, Mr Geelani has been accused of "indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms, which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India".

"The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquillity and the security of (the) state," the statement adds.

According to police "several complaints" had been received against Mr Geelani for "threatening and intimidation".

Interestingly, hours before this case, the head of Srinagar's Cyber Police unit was called out for old tweets calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "sadist".

Tahir Ashraf, Superintendent (Cyber Police), was forced to delete a tweet posted in 2013 in which he said: "Narendra Modi's puppy analogy on 2002 riots shows his real character... sadistic".

Tahir Ashraf arrest yourself. Your tweet will be threat to national Sovereignty. @Sheikhzahid402@FaisalMajeed0pic.twitter.com/sG7zaeetyH — MUSAIB BIN UMEYR (@MusaibUmeyr) April 21, 2020

Twitter users were quick to post saved screen shots and demand the senior cop also be booked.

Mr Ashraf was also criticised for controversial tweets about the ruling BJP and the Hindutva ideology.

Earlier two other journalists, Peerzada Ahique (a reporter for The Hindu newspaper) and Masrat Zahra, a young photographer, were booked.

Like Mr Geelani, Ms Zahra, who was questioned Tuesday, was booked under UAPA for social media posts; cops allege her comments are "anti-national".

On Monday, Mr Ashique was questioned over a story published by his newspaper. He was subsequently directed to Anantnag district to join the investigation. As per cops a FIR has been registered over a "fake" news report but neither Mr Ashique nor The Hindu have been named.

Over the last eight months, since the centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, several journalists working in Srinagar have been summoned by the police. Reporters and media persons have alleged harassment and have claimed freedom of the press is being muzzled.

They have demanded that cases against them be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and concern over the FIRs. In its statement the organisation called "gross misuse of power".

"Purpose is to strike terror into journalists. The Guild believes this is an indirect way of intimidating journalists in the rest of the country as well," it said.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/GUam3Ti53N — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) April 21, 2020

The organisation has called on the government to ensure journalists not be put in harm's way or be harassed and has also demanded that charges be dropped.

In a statement, human rights group Amnesty International also urged the centre to stop intimidation of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.