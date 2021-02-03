Army Rescues British National Who Lost Track While Skiing In J&K

Lachlan Stewart was spotted by an Army patrol party of Gulmarg battalion

A British national was rescued by the Army after he lost track while skiing during heavy snowfall at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

"A British national and a ski enthusiast, Lachlan Stewart, who was on a ski trip to Gulmarg, lost track while skiing at Afarwat/Gondola Phase Two on January 31," an Army official said.

After struggling for two hours in heavy snow, Stewart reached the other side of Afarwat towards dense jungle at around 5 pm.

Having landed up in a no network zone, the tourist was unable to contact his hotel staff or anyone else, the official said.

Stewart was spotted by an Army patrol party of Gulmarg battalion and was rescued to their nearest company operating base, he said.

The official said it came as a great relief for the foreign national as he was drenching wet after negotiating streams and snow in the wilderness.

The British national was treated with great hospitality as per the ethos of the Army and was given a new pair of shoes, socks and warm refreshments, he said.

Stewart was later dropped at his hotel in Gulmarg, he added.