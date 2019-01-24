Feel Pained, Even If A Terrorist Dies: Jammu And Kashmir Governor

Satya Pal Malik said the Police are performing its duty in the best possible way (File)

Stressing that he was "pained" by the death of "even a terrorist", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday urged the terrorists of the state to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

The governor also lauded the security forces including the state police for their success in curbing terror activities.

Mr Malik highlighted that his administration was in the process of formulating a fresh package for the rehabilitation of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Police are performing its duty in the best possible way. But even if a terrorist loses his life, I feel pained... They all should come back (to the mainstream)," Mr Malik told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

"When I took over as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I tried to give them (security forces) the best possible facilities. I have seen they conduct their operations in tough situations and heavy snow. It's a difficult task," Mr Malik said.

"While we are sleeping in our homes at night, they are conducting operations, sometimes till three in the morning", Mr Malik said.

The Governor also addressed the 9th Sat Paul Sahni memorial lecture on ''ethics and the media: yesterday, today and tomorrow'' organised by the J&K regional branch of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

Mr Malik was the chief guest while Amitabh Mattoo, former vice chancellor, University of Jammu delivered the memorial lecture.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that democracy was deep rooted in the Indian society which thrives on democratic principles giving the real power to the common man.