Jammu And Kashmir Governor NN Vohra Gets 2 Advisors

With Governor's rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Ministry has prepared a blue chart to set the state machinery in motion so that the state administration can reach out to people.

The priority of the centre is Amarnath Yatra, so security apparatus of the state is being reworked.



The priority of the centre is Amarnath Yatra, so security apparatus of the state is being reworked. "After the ceasefire we directed security forces to continue the operations with full force," a senior functionary of the national security council said.



The current chief secretary, BB Vyas, is on the extension period. He had retired in November last year. He, along with retired IPS Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as advisors to the governor.



Sources say Mr Subrahmanyam was posted with the Manmohan Singh government at the Prime Minister's Office. "He is an able officer and has worked in troubled zones so that is why he was shortlisted," explained a senior official in the PMO. At present, Mr Subrahmanyam is posted as additional secretary in the Chhattisgarh government.



"The Governor has appointed advisors. They would now assist him in the functioning of the state administration and security placements," a senior bureaucrat from the ministry told NDTV.



"These advisors are like ministers in a cabinet. Each is given tasks and they help in smooth functioning of the government," he explained.



Last time, in 2016, when Governor's rule was put in place in the state, Governor Vohra had deputed four advisors to help him out.



Earlier in the day, the ministry gave clearance to impose Governor's rule in the state. As per rules, Governor's rule is imposed initially for six months and no ratification from the cabinet is needed. It is only needed if President's rule is imposed.



