Jammu And Kashmir Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help To Bring Back Son From Saudi Arabia

A family in Jammu and Kashmir has sought Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in bringing home their son, Rabdeep Singh, who is allegedly being held hostage by his employer in Saudi Arabia. The family said he has been sending frantic messages narrating his ordeal."They have taken away my passport and are not giving me any salary for the past one and a half years, I cannot move out, the police is very strict here, if they catch me without passport and visa, I will be put in jail and my life will be lost in oblivion," Mr Singh, 32, messaged his father in India on WhatsApp.Two years ago, the family from Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura was overjoyed when the father of two children went to Riyadh to work as a driver in a private company, Hamood Mojeeri Alb Daidi, through an agent in New Delhi.But the joy was shortlived after Rabdeep Singh alleged he and two others have been allegedly held hostage by the company over salary issues. The family said they have used their life's savings to send him there, and now just wants him back."I had taken loan on my pension money to send my son to Saudi Arabia. I thought things will improve after he starts working there, but just the opposite has happened. My son got stranded there and I am feeling helpless," said Mool Singh, Rabdeep Singh's father.In a similar case, Sushma Swaraj had directed the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of 24 workers, including 12 from Odisha, who had been allegedly held captive by a company.The parents of Rabdeep Singh are seeking the help of a gurdwara committee for bringing their son home."We appeal to the PM through media and to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to take the matter seriously and do something to get him back to India," said Jagjeet Singh, chief of the gurdwara committee in Jammu.The Jammu and Kashmir government has said it will help in reuniting the Rabdeep Singh with his family."Earlier, when a Jammu youth died abroad, we intervened and helped to get his body back to India. We are making our best efforts in this case too," said Nirmal Singh, Deputy Chief Minister.