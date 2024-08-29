3 Separate Encounters In Jammu And Kashmir As Forces Corner Terrorists

File photo

Three separate encounters between security forces and terrorists have broken out in Jammu and Kashmir after troops launched a search operation in response to their suspected movement, official sources said. While two anti-terrorist operations are underway near the Line of Control in Kupwara district, a third encounter is reported in the Rajouri district.

The first encounter started in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector yesterday evening after troops intercepted an infiltration attempt.

The army then intercepted another infiltration attempt by terrorists in Kupwara's Machil sector this morning.

In the Rajouri district, security forces have launched an operation in the Lathi area after information about the presence of terrorists.

Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, sources said.