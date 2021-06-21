Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a narco terror module in Baramulla on Saturday (Representational).

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

The encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Gund Brath area.

#Encounter has started at Gund Brath area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 20, 2021

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco terror module in Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition on Saturday.

"These arms and ammunition were hidden under cavities in vehicles. We are investigating how they were transporting it. We have some leads that point to people from outside the Union Territory. We have so far arrested 10 people," Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla told ANI.

Kashmir Zone Police informed that four pistols, 10 grenades and four vehicles were seized from the arrested people. Baramulla Police also seized Rs 21 lakh cash and 9 kg heroin which has market value of approximately Rs 45 crore.

