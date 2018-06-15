On Video, Kashmir Security Convoy Attacked After Allegedly Hitting Bike A group of men allegedly restored to stone pelting after one of the CRPF buses allegedly hit a motorcycle.

#WATCH: A CRPF bus in Jammu & Kashmir's Banihal was pelted with stones after it allegedly hit a motorcycle. (June 14) pic.twitter.com/xONo4t9udG — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

Stones were thrown on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal area on Thursday.A group of men allegedly restored to throw stones after one of the CRPF buses allegedly hit a motorcycle.Rising incidents of stone pelting in the Valley have become a matter of concern for the state government. Earlier on May 27, 19 CRPF personnel were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road due to stones being thrown on it in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.On May 7, R Thirumani , 22, a tourist from Chennai, died in hospital after being injured in a stone throwing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Narbal area.Earlier, taking note of the matter , Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called an all-party meeting and discussed measures to curb such incidents.